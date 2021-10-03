Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Rainy Day Expected, With Occasional Thunderstorms Possible

The Chicago area will likely see rain showers throughout the day Sunday, with the possibility of an occasional thunderstorm also in the forecast.

According to forecast models, showers will roll through the region Sunday, with locally-heavy rainfall possible thanks to the slow-moving nature of the cells.

An isolated thunderstorm is also possible, but forecasters don’t expect any storms to become severe, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach into the mid-70s through most of the area, slightly above the average for early October.

In fact, high temperatures will likely hit the low-to-mid 70s throughout the upcoming work week, with highs hitting the lower end of that range on Monday and into Tuesday. After occasional showers Monday, things are expected to dry out a bit Tuesday, but the chance of rain returns to the forecast Wednesday, along with slightly warmer temperatures.

The NWS says that boating conditions may become treacherous on Wednesday thanks to wind-whipped waves and occasional thunderstorms, but more clarity on the forecast is expected in coming days.

