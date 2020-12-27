Chicago Forecast: Rain, Warmer Temperatures Expected Sunday

The Chicago area can expect to see an active weather pattern in the coming days, and it will all get started on Sunday night as rain and some mixed precipitation will move their way into the region.

Before that all gets started, temperatures will be slightly above average, rising into the upper-30s and low-40s in most locations. Area residents can expect cloudy skies and breezy conditions at times, according to current forecast models.

Rain is expected to move into the area in the late afternoon and into the early evening, and temperatures will slowly begin to fall after sunset. Eventually some snow could mix in with the rain, but everything will clear out by 9 or 10 p.m.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday, with highs expected in the upper-20s, but the real story for the coming week will be the multiple chances for snow, freezing rain and liquid rain. According to current models, snow could move into the area Tuesday evening. As that system slowly pushes its way through, freezing rain will be possible overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, then the precipitation will convert into rain during the day Wednesday.

As that weather system finally moves out Thursday, the rain will likely turn back to snow, potentially giving the area a light accumulation.

More snow is possible Friday as another weather system will move in behind the previous front.