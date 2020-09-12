Chicago Forecast: Rain, Isolated Thunderstorms Likely Throughout the Day Saturday

A warming trend is on the way after several days of cool temperatures, but before the Chicago area can get there, residents will have to deal with a very rainy Saturday throughout the region.

The rain, expected to begin Saturday morning, will likely stick around throughout the day, with showers and even isolated thunderstorms expected to persist until the late evening hours.

Areas south of Chicago could be especially hard hit by the rain, with an inch of rain or more possible in those areas. According to current forecast models, Kankakee County could see even more rain than that, with an inch and a half of rain or more possible during the day Saturday.

Areas nearer to Chicago, and the city itself, will likely see around half an inch of rain, although localized heavier rainfall is possible.

Showers are expected to begin to dissipate late Saturday, with isolated showers still possible into the overnight hours, according to current models.

Finally by Sunday morning the rain will clear out of the area, and sunshine will likely be the main story of the day to conclude the weekend. Temperatures will also warm up just a bit, climbing once again into the low-to-mid 70s for a beautiful finish to the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb slowly throughout the start of the week, rising into the mid-to-upper 70s by midweek.