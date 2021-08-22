Chicago Forecast: Pleasant Temperatures Sunday, but Big Changes Coming This Week

The Chicago area will see pleasant conditions on Sunday, but a big change is on the way, as hot and humid weather, along with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, will be on the way for the start of the work week.

Before we get to that, the area will see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures on Sunday. In Chicago, temps will be cool along the lake, but elsewhere highs will likely only reach into the low-80s, according to forecast models.

Dangerous swim conditions are expected on the lake, however, with gusty winds out of the north helping to drive waves that will be between four and seven feet high. Conditions will be hazardous for small watercraft as well.

Outside of the city, temperatures will be warmer, reaching into the mid-to-upper 80s in some suburban locations.

After a cool evening Sunday, Monday will see the return of hot and humid conditions, as winds will shift out of the south and bring warm weather and the chance for rain along with them.

In fact, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast for all five days of the work week, with high temperatures topping out around 90 degrees through at least Wednesday.

The end of the week will see a bit of a cool down, but rain will stick around the forecast until at least the weekend, according to extended forecast models.