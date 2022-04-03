Chicago Forecast: Partly Cloudy Skies Early, but Threat of Rain Returns

After a rainy and snowy Saturday, things will dry out at least for a little bit Sunday, but more rain is on the week as a precipitation-filled week looms.

Before the area gets to that, partly-to-mostly sunny skies are expected for the first part of Sunday. High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-40s in most locations, with some parts of the far-southern suburbs potentially reaching into the low-50s.

As the afternoon moves along, clouds are expected to increase, and a weather system will arrive to potentially bring a chance of rain Sunday evening and into the overnight hours, according to forecast models.

That rain is expected to stick around Monday morning, but should eventually clear out, paving the way for a nicer day with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

In what will quickly become a pattern however, more chances for rain loom throughout the work week. Highs will steadily increase into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday, but chances for rain will persist, and highs will drop back into the 40s by Friday.

A chance for a rain/snow mix is possible on both Friday and Saturday according to extended forecasts.

