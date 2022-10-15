Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny Skies Alongside Cooler Conditions

A sunny but quite chilly Saturday is in store for the Chicago area, with mostly clear skies and temperatures well below seasonal averages.

Current models suggest a high on Saturday in the low 50s across the Chicago area, with a high of 53 anticipated for Chicago with 8-16 mph southwest winds.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day on Saturday, leading into a chilly night with intermittent cloud cover throughout the area. While cool temperatures are forecasted, Sunday morning is expected to be slightly warmer than Saturday morning, with low temperatures forecasted in the low 40s for Chicago.

Northwest winds will accompany the cool temperatures to start Sunday, with heavier cloud cover moving into the area by the early afternoon. Isolated showers are currently forecasted for areas in Lake and McHenry counties, which are expected to move throughout the area in the afternoon and evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunday's forecasted high is currently in the mid 50s, with northwest winds in the 10 to 20 mph range with higher gusts possible throughout much of the day. Overnight lows on Sunday are in the low 30s, creating the chilliest overnight of the season thus far heading into Monday.

The cool air will continue to stick around for Monday, where highs are forecasted in the low 40s. Precipitation is forecasted surrounding the Chicago area, with the potential for a few wet snowflakes on the outskirts of the region. No accumulation of snow is anticipated.

Sunshine is expected to move back into the Chicago area by Tuesday, where temperatures are expected to slowly climb throughout the week, with highs eventually working their way back into the low to mid 60s by next weekend.