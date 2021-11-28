Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week.

Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.

Those winds will continue into the afternoon and evening hours, and clouds will also start to increase as the day moves along, according to forecast models.

By Monday morning, a clipper system will arrive in the Chicago area, bringing with it widespread snow showers across the region. By late morning, temperatures will have risen enough for the precipitation to transition to rain, and that will likely stick around through the early afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 30s again Monday, but by Tuesday things will start to dry out and highs will rise into the low-to-mid 40s. Wednesday will bring another chance of rain to the area, but highs will be even warmer, climbing into the upper-40s.

Thursday will see temps rise again, this time into the 50s, but the mild weather isn’t expected to last, as temperatures will likely dip into the 40s again by the end of the work week Friday.