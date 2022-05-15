Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy With Chance For Storm as Temps Cool

Chicagoans can expect another pleasant day to start Sunday, until rain develops in the afternoon and brings a cool down.

Temperatures will start to make a downward trend on Sunday, accompanied by another day of enjoyable conditions. Temperatures will also likely drop to highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, as showers and storms could occur in the afternoon and evening hours.

As the work week gets underway, the delightful weather will stick around for a while. Comfortable conditions and temperatures around 70 degrees will continue all the way through Tuesday before dipping into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

By the end of next week, temperatures should be back up into the 70s and 80s, along with clear, sunny skies, according to the latest forecasts.