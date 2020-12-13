Chicago Forecast: Mostly Cloudy Skies, Seasonable Temperatures on Tap for Sunday

After a wet and occasionally snowy start to the weekend, the Chicago area will see dry conditions on Sunday, with normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies on tap to wrap up the weekend.

According to current forecast models, clouds are expected to remain in place over the region throughout the day Sunday, although occasional peeks of sunshine are possible in the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will mostly settle in the mid-30s in the area, with slight variances in some locations, but the region can expect temperatures right around their seasonal averages on Sunday.

Skies will clear a bit in the overnight hours, with lows dropping into the 20s, but Monday will be slightly cooler, with breezy conditions contributing to wind chills in the teens and 20s. Highs in Chicago will settle right around the freezing mark, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will very slowly climb during the week as dry conditions are expected to remain in place, with temps potentially climbing back into the 40s by Friday.