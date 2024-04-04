Chicago forecast: More snow, rain in the forecast as ‘pesky' weather system lingers

Following a day full of heavy, wet snow flakes and rain, a taste of winter is set to continue Thursday in the Chicago area as another round of a rain-snow mix will soon move in.

"Still chilly and breezy," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, noting that wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour at times. "This pesky weather system is still lingering."

The early morning hours Thursday started out dry for most parts, Roman said. However, a band snow was set to slowly creep into the area around 8 a.m., beginning in the far northern counties.

By around 11 a.m., that system is expected to have moved through Chicago, through the southern counties and into Northwest Indiana, Roman said.

Around 3 p.m., scattered rain showers were set to move in as temperatures begin to warm into the low 40s, Roman said.

Scattered showers can be expected through Thursday afternoon and into the early evening hours, lasting through approximately 8 p.m., Roman said., Drier conditions were expected overnight.

Friday, many parts will start out dry, Roman said, though lake effect rain showers could hit Northwest Indiana and parts of Cook County in the early morning hours.

By lunchtime, Roman said, showers were expected to clear.

Temperatures Friday were expected to be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 40s, Roman said.

The weekend starts off pleasant, with sunshine and dry conditions Saturday, Roman said. The gradual warm-up continues as well, with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Widespread rain returns Sunday afternoon, Roman said, with wet weather expected to linger into Monday morning. Despite the rain, temperatures will continue to warm, Roman said, with highs in the low 50s Sunday and into the 60s next week.

Warmer temperatures were expected to remain in Chicago's extended forecast, as the NBC 5 Storm Team reported a 50% probability that temperatures will be above average over the next two weeks.