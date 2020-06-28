Chicago Forecast: Isolated Thunderstorms Possible on Another Hot, Humid Day

Sunday will be yet another hot and humid day in the Chicago area, with more isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Hazy conditions will dominate the area early on, with plenty of moisture in the air as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place.

Ultimately, day-time heating could help to fuel some widely scattered thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Whatever storms do ultimately develop could pack gusty winds and heavy rains, with some localized flooding possible due to the slow-moving nature of the storms.

High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-80s in the city, while some of the southern suburbs could see temperatures climb into the low-90s by the end of the afternoon.

Rain should subside by the evening, but another wave of showers and thunderstorms could potentially develop early Monday morning. Those storms could potentially be severe, as the Storm Prediction Center has put most of Illinois under the “marginal” risk category for Monday morning.

Gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours are the main threats associated with the storms, which are expected to develop in time for the morning commute Monday.

The humidity will be even more stifling on Monday, with heat indices reaching into the upper-90s or perhaps even cracking 100 degrees in some locations.

The heat won’t be going anywhere during the work week, with highs in the upper-80s expected through at least next weekend.