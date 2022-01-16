Chicago Forecast: Increasing Clouds, Late Snow Showers Expected Sunday

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures in the Chicago area will warm close to their seasonal averages, but clouds will also build throughout the afternoon and pave the way for light snow showers to wrap up the weekend.

According to forecast models, things will start out on the sunny side in the area Sunday, but clouds will start to build into the region by late morning and will continue to do so throughout the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-20s by Sunday afternoon.

During the evening hours, snow showers are expected to develop and move into the area, but no real accumulations are expected, with just a light dusting of snow likely.

Untreated roadways and sidewalks could become slick during those snow showers, so residents are urged to use caution when venturing outside.

After the snow showers move out, Monday is expected to be slightly warmer, with temperatures likely topping out around 30 degrees. Tuesday will continue that warming trend, with highs climbing into the upper-30s and even the low-40s.

Unfortunately for residents who like the warmer weather, it will be short-lived, with temperatures dropping significantly Wednesday and into Thursday, with highs in the teens expected later in the work week.