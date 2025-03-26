Chicago forecast includes chances of thunderstorms, warmer temperatures

As the end of March approaches, an unsettled weather pattern is set to take hold, with chances of warmer temperatures and thunderstorms in coming days.

After a mostly dry Wednesday, sporadic chances of rain could arrive in the area Thursday morning, with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two in the forecast according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The question is whether that chance of rain will stick around until the Chicago White Sox play their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Current forecasts indicate that there could still be a scattered shower or two around at first pitch, but in all likelihood the teams will get the game in, with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 50s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Rain chances will come back into the forecast Friday morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early in the day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Those storms will move out by the afternoon, and temperatures will get positively balmy, fueled by gusty southwest winds as readings soar into the mid-to-upper 70s across the Chicago area.

Temperatures will once again be on the warm side Saturday, with highs in the upper-60s or even low-70s across the area, but rain will once again enter the forecast late Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday.

That rain could stick around into Monday morning, and with temperatures potentially dropping to below freezing, some of that rain could transition to snow before the system moves out of the area.

High temperatures Monday are only expected to be in the low-40s, with readings slowly increasing throughout the week before rising back into the upper-50s or even the low-60s by next Friday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather forecasts, and be sure to download the NBC Chicago app to get real-time weather alerts and access to live radar.