Chicago forecast: How cold, snowy will it be this Halloween? What to know for trick-or-treating

Chicago's average first trace of snow is Oct. 31, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. This year, it looks like we'll be right on the mark.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Monday starts out cold, with a freeze warning for nearly all Chicago area counties until 9 a.m.

"Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid and upper 20s," an alert from the National Weather Service said. "Lower temperatures across interior north and northwest Illinois. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly."

Clouds are expected to move out and be replaced by sunshine. However, temperatures Monday remain chilly, with below- average highs in the low 40s to upper 30s for most parts, Roman said. Additionally, lower wind chill temperatures will make things feeler even cooler, Roman said.

By the time Halloween rolls in Tuesday, the Chicago forecast will be even more cold and windy, Roman said.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s and 30s, with another freeze warning likely, Roman said.

By 9 a.m., Roman predicts a high temperature of 32 degrees. Temperatures are only expected to climb slightly from there, Roman said, to a high of 39 by 3 p.m.

"I don't think we'll break from the 30s," Roman said.

According to forecast models, light snow showers are expected to develop in the mid-morning Tuesday, continuing on-and-off through the afternoon as an area of low pressure pinwheels across Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

According to the NWS, snow could snarl both the Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon commutes.

"Burst of snow develop. Highest coverage mainly north of I-80," the NWS said, of Tuesday morning. "Some slick travel will be possible during the morning commute, especially on elevated surfaces."

In addition to snow showers, Tuesday afternoon could see wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour in some parts, leading to "possible squalls," the NWS said. "Brief, sharp visibility reductions under 1 mile."

[4:50 AM 10/30] Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, with some slick travel possible during the AM commute! Gusty snow showers/squalls develop midday and into the afternoon. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/n7QpLSyghZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2023

Additionally, winds chills will be in the teens and 20s, the NWS said.

As Roman put it, "It'll be a cold, snowy and blustery day for our Halloween."

Snow totals aren't expected to amount to much in Illinois, Roman said. However, totals in Northwest Indiana, which could see some lake effect slush, could reach over two inches.

Here's an updated look at the Trick-or-Treat forecast. Snow showers will be winding down (except across parts of NE IL and NW Indiana). Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/14pUQw69aD — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 30, 2023

Although the trick-or-treat forecast looks mostly dreary, some relief is in sight, Roman said, as temperatures are expected to reach back into the upper 50s by the end of the week.