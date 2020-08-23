Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions to Give Way to Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

A hot and humid Sunday in the Chicago area will give away to the chance for scattered and thunderstorms throughout the region as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.

According to forecast models, the warmer temperatures and elevated humidity levels could potentially fuel showers and storms beginning in the mid-afternoon hours, with the threat of wet weather sticking around throughout the night.

None of the rain is expected to produce sustained downpours or any severe weather, but we could see pop-up thunderstorms as the humidity keeps amping up.

High temperatures are expected to settle around the 90-degree mark throughout the region, with some areas falling slightly below or slightly above that threshold today.

Unfortunately for those residents who don’t like heat and humidity, the conditions won’t be changing much over the next several days. In fact, high temperatures will likely remain in the low-to-mid 90s for most of the work week, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees in some locations.

A relief from that heat is potentially expected later in the week, with highs dropping to more seasonable levels by Friday.