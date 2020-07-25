Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions on Tap to Open Weekend

Chicago area residents are in for a hot and humid weekend, as warmer temperatures and increasing humidity will dominate the forecast for the next two days.

Saturday has dawned with sunny skies and cool conditions in the area, but that isn’t expected to last long as temperatures will rise into the mid-80s and even into the low-90s in some locations to start out the weekend.

The humidity is also expected to rise considerably during the day, pushing heat indices into the mid-to-upper 90s, according to forecast models.

Sunday will likely be even warmer, with temperatures even reaching into the mid-90s in some locations in the area. The humidity will fuel heat indices into the upper-90s and even above the 100 degree mark, potentially giving fuel to thunderstorms that are expected to develop Sunday evening.

That chance for rain is expected to continue into Monday, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity expected after that. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s for the start of the work week, with drier conditions expected after a steamy weekend in the city.

