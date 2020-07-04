Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid Conditions on Tap for Fourth of July

It’s going to be a hot holiday across the Chicago area, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures ringing in the Fourth of July holiday.

According to forecast models, the city’s recent run of warm weather will continue unabated on Saturday, with temperatures rising into the upper-80s and into the low-90s throughout the region. It will be slightly cooler along the lake, with temperatures in the low-80s, but it will still be a warm day overall.

A pop-up shower might be possible, but things will be mostly dry and sunny, as humidity will likely remain moderate as well, bumping up heat indices but not providing enough moisture to really fire any significant rain events.

According to the 10-day forecast, temperatures will likely remain in the 90s for at least the next ten days, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s by the middle of the work week.

The humidity will also begin to increase on Sunday, with the chance for thunderstorms returning to the forecast by Tuesday, according to current models.