Chicago Forecast: Heat Indices to Soar Above 100 Degrees Throughout Region

Much cooler weather is in the forecast beginning Monday

After a hot and humid Saturday in the Chicago area, things will be even muggier on Sunday, with heat indices soaring above 100 degrees in many locations throughout the region.

According to current forecast models, high temperatures will steadily climb into the low-to-mid 90s by the afternoon hours, making Sunday the 20th 90-plus degree day of 2020. By July 26 of 2019, the city of Chicago had seen just 12 such days, making this one of the warmest summers the area has seen in the last decade.

With the highs reaching well above 90 degrees, heat indices will quickly follow suit thanks to increasing humidity, reaching into the low-to-mid 100s in many locations throughout the region. The west and south suburbs will be especially warm, but relief does appear to be on the way.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into the area late Sunday, with most of the action occurring during the overnight hours into Monday morning. Those storms could impact the morning commute, according to forecast models, but are expected to eventually clear Monday, leaving cooler temperatures and lower humidity in their wake.

Highs Monday are expected to reach only into the low-to-mid 80s, and will likely stay in that ballpark for the entire work week. Dry conditions are expected to take hold, with a slight chance of rain on Thursday, according to forecast models.