Chicago Forecast: Heat Indices Could Approach 100 Degrees on Hot, Humid Sunday

For the second day in a row, the Chicago area can expect to see hot and humid conditions on Sunday, with the possibility of rain lurking in the forecast late in the day.

According to current forecast models, the region should remain dry for most of the day, with mostly sunny skies on tap.

The big threat Sunday will be the heat and humidity, as high temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s throughout the region. Heat indices will rise even higher than that, with most areas seeing the “feels-like” temperature increasing into the mid-to-upper 90s, with some locations potentially even seeing that mark rise to near 100 degrees.

As the evening wears on, a weather disturbance to the west of the region could case some pop-up showers, but the drier air over the eastern half of Illinois will likely short-circuit any substantial rainfall from that system as it passes through.

The main threat for rain will come in the overnight hours, as more showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area. Some of those thunderstorms could pack torrential downpours and gusty winds, and the wet weather is expected to linger in the region into the morning commute Monday.

High temperatures Monday will likely spike into the upper-80s to low-90s once again, but by Tuesday highs will be back to more seasonal levels in the low-to-mid 80s.