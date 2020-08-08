Chicago Forecast: Heat, Humidity Return for Weekend

After a week of pleasant temperatures, heat and humidity will return to the Chicago area in a big way on Saturday, with temperatures rising rapidly throughout the morning and afternoon.

According to current forecast models, temperatures will climb quickly from the upper-60s in the morning and will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies throughout the region.

The humidity will also increase throughout the day, meaning that heat indices will reach into the mid-to-upper 90s by the late afternoon hours.

Things should remain mostly dry for the region on Saturday, with only a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, according to forecast models.

Saturday will merely be preview for Sunday in terms of heat and humidity, however, as temperatures and heat indices could climb even higher to finish up the weekend. According to current models, heat indices could approach 100 degrees on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper-80s or low-90s.

Showers and thunderstorms are also possible Sunday, although they’ll likely be scattered in nature.

The heat will linger through Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms and temps in the low-90s in most locations, before dissipating a bit for the rest of the work week, with highs expected to drop into the low-to-mid 80s.