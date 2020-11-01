Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Gusty Winds, Chilly Temperatures on Tap Before Warming Trend Begns

After a pleasant Halloween, the Chicago area is dealing with a dramatic drop in temperatures, with gusty winds exacerbating what will be a chilly day in the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour will be possible during the day on Sunday. Those winds will be accompanied by temperatures that will struggle to reach the 40 degree mark in most locations, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s expected.

Late in the afternoon, the winds will begin to calm and shift direction, paving the way for a warm-up next week that will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to the region. On Monday, temps will rise to around the 50 degree mark, with winds coming out of the west and southwest during the day.

On Tuesday things will be even warmer, as temps in the low-to-mid 60s are expected. That pattern will remain in place for several days, with sunny skies and warm temperatures dominating the forecast through the coming weekend.

In fact, the next chance of rain popping up on NBC 5 forecast models won’t come until next Monday, when cooler, more seasonal temperatures will begin to take hold.

