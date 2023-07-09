Chicago Forecast: Gorgeous Sunday on deck, but humidity could return soon

The Chicago area is primed for a perfect Sunday in terms of weather, but warm and humid conditions are expected to come roaring back in coming days.

For Sunday however, the forecast is ideal. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies are expected across the area, with high temperatures in the low-80s and low humidity. Temperatures will be slightly cooler near Lake Michigan, with readings in the mid-to-upper 70s.

That trend will continue into Sunday evening and Monday morning, and though readings will be slightly warmer to kick off the new work week, humidity should still be low as highs climb into the mid-80s.

Tuesday is a different story. The humidity, which was so pervasive just days ago, will come back with a vengeance, leaving heat indices above 90 degrees as high temperatures soar back into the upper-80s, according to forecast models.

That humidity could potentially fuel some thunderstorm activity on Tuesday afternoon, with an occasional strong cell developing in the process.

The bigger threat for thunderstorms is expected on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the Chicago area. Highs will once again be in the upper-80s, and some storms could potentially be strong-to-severe, according to forecast models.

Once that front passes through, temperatures should once again cool into the upper-70s and low-80s across the area, with sunny skies expected on Thursday.

Friday could once again see the emergence of showers and thunderstorms however, with another front approaching from the west.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.