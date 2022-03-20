Chicago Forecast: First Day of Spring Arrives With Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures

Sunday marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, and it will certainly feel like it in the Chicago area, as temperatures will rise into the 60s under sunny skies.

Things will start out on the cool side Sunday, with temperatures around the freezing mark, but those readings will increase quickly, crossing into the 50s by late morning and finally into the low-60s by the late afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 60s across the area, well above their seasonal averages on Sunday, according to forecast models.

In fact, the above-average temperatures will continue into Monday, with highs expected to reach into the low-to-mid 70s across the area under sunny skies. Winds will pick up on Monday however ahead of a front that’s expected to reach the Chicago area Tuesday.

That front is going to bring cooler temperatures, along with the chance of rain, to the region. Rain is likely on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures back near their seasonal averages in the low-to-mid 50s.

Thursday could see mixed precipitation in the area, with highs dropping back into the 40s.