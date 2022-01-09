Chicago Forecast: Falling Temps, Frigid Wind Chills Expected Sunday

After freezing rain caused serious travel issues across the area on Saturday, icy conditions will persist in untreated areas on Sunday as falling temperatures and gusty winds will make for a frigid day.

While temperatures started out in the 20s and 30s across the area, readings are expected to fall throughout the day after a cold front swept through the region.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Temperatures will eventually drop into the teens, with clearing skies expected in the afternoon. Gusty winds of up to 30-to-35 miles per hour are expected to plunge wind chills below zero in many locations.

According to the National Weather Service, icy conditions will linger on untreated surfaces, and slick spots could remain on area roadways, so residents are urged to use caution when traveling.

Light snow will be possible late Sunday night and into Monday morning, but there likely won’t be any accumulation resulting from the precipitation.

Monday will see temperatures remaining in the teens, but warmer readings are expected through the rest of the work week, bumping back up into the 30s by Tuesday.