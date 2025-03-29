Parts of Chicago area at ‘enhanced' risk of severe storms Sunday

The Chicago area could see strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible according to forecast models.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the biggest threat of severe weather would be seen in areas south of Interstate 80 in Illinois, along with nearly all of Indiana. Those areas are all at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms, the third of five categories used by the SPC to determine the likelihood of the powerful storms within 25 miles of a given point.

The rest of the Chicago area, including the city itself, is one step below that threat level, with a “slight” risk of severe storms on Sunday.

The main threats with any storms that develop would be damaging wind gusts, but areas south of Interstate 80 area are also at a risk of large hail and isolated tornadoes, according to forecast models.

It is expected that the storms could start to develop and move into the area Sunday afternoon, though if showers or storms hit the area before that time, it could lessen the risk of severe weather in the afternoon hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to be in the upper-60s and low-70s, and with dewpoints potentially reaching into the upper-50s and low-60s, there could be plenty of fuel for thunderstorms if precipitation holds off in the morning hours.

Once those storms pass out of the area before sunset, temperatures are expected to drop considerably, with overnight lows plunging into the 30s. Any lingering showers could transition to a mixed precipitation or even a snow event, though accumulations aren’t expected.

High temperatures Monday are only expected to reach into the low-to-mid 40s, with mostly dry conditions during the day.

After another day in the 40s on Tuesday, a warm-up is expected Wednesday as highs soar back into the upper-60s, but another chance of severe weather could also be in the forecast as a storm system approaches the Chicago area.

