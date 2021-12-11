Chicago Forecast: Cooler Conditions Expected as Weekend Gets Off to Windy Start

Saturday promises to be a blustery and chilly day in the Chicago area, with gusty winds in the morning and clearing skies as the day moves along.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of northern Illinois and northern Indiana until 3 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are expected to continue through the early afternoon, with some gusts of more than 60 miles per hour already reported at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

After starting out cloudy, skies will slowly start to clear in the early afternoon hours, and winds will begin to subside as the 3 p.m. expiration of the advisory approaches. Winds will still be breezy, dialing back to 20-to-30 miles per hour in the late afternoon hours.

Temperatures dropped dramatically as a storm system pushed through the area, and will rebound by only a few degrees in the afternoon, settling into the upper-30s as conditions grow calmer.

On Sunday, winds will shift out of the south, pushing temperatures back into the upper-40s under mostly sunny skies. By Monday the high temperatures will have risen back into the 50s, and we could see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s in some locations by Wednesday.

The warmer weather will also bring with it another chance for showers and thunderstorms, and more gusty winds are expected late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.