Chicago Forecast: Cool Temperatures, Occasional Showers Expected Sunday

The Chicago area’s recent run of below-average temperatures will continue on Sunday, as residents can expect plenty of clouds and occasional rain showers throughout the day.

According to current forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, cloudy conditions are expected to stick around the region, with scattered showers popping up for most of the day.

High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, only reaching into the upper-60s and low-70s in most of the NBC 5 viewing area.

Those temperatures will start to slowly increase on Monday, with the chance of rain still sticking around as highs reach into the mid-to-upper 70s. Temps will bump up into the 80s by Tuesday and stay there, but the threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue through at least Friday, according to extended forecast models.

That threat of rain is expected to finally dissipate by next weekend, with highs remaining right around their seasonal average in the low-80s in Chicago.