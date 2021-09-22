Chicago Forecast: Cool Temperatures, High Lake Michigan Waves Expected Thursday

High waves and dangerous conditions are expected to continue along the shores of Lake Michigan on Thursday, with cool temperatures and a chance of rain also in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, a lakeshore flood advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for Cook County, while a beach hazard statement will remain in effect until Thursday evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Waves of 10-to-14 feet are expected in Cook County, with above-average water levels helping to contribute to shore erosion and minor flooding, including on parts of the Chicago lakefront bike path, according to the alerts.

Even higher waves are possible in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, prompting a lakeshore flood warning through 7 p.m. Thursday. Waves up to 16 feet high are possible in those locations, posing significant risk to lakeshore property and low-lying roads.

Away from the lake, cool temperatures are expected for another day, with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 60s throughout the Chicago area and into northwest Indiana. A chance of rain will also remain in the forecast, with the first day of fall expected to live up to the billing.

On Friday, things will warm back up, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. A chance of late thunderstorms will also loom in the forecast, but a dry and pleasant weekend is expected to follow. Saturday will see highs in the low-to-mid 70s under sunny skies, while temps will be slightly warmer on Sunday.