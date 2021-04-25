Chicago Forecast: Cool Temperatures, Clouds Expected Ahead of Dramatic Warm-Up

The Chicago area will see a cool day on Sunday, but that won’t last long as a dramatic warm-up is expected to start the work week.

Before residents get a taste of summer in the coming days, they’ll have to cope with one more day of below-average temperatures. Highs will vary widely throughout the area, with significantly cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan, according to current forecast models.

The city of Chicago will likely see temperatures right around the 50 degree mark, with cooler readings near the lake. In the western suburbs, highs will potentially reach 60 degrees, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s in the south and eastern suburbs.

The day will be mostly cloudy, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible in the morning. In the afternoon a band of moisture will move its way through the region, but only an occasional sprinkle or widely scattered shower is expected.

The wind, which will be blowing off of Lake Michigan Sunday, will shift dramatically heading into Monday, coming out of the south and gaining in intensity as the day moves on. That will pump plenty of warm air into the region, sending temperatures soaring into the 70s, according to forecast models.

Tuesday will be even warmer, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s across the region.

Late Tuesday and into Wednesday a weather system will begin to work its way through the area, with showers and cooler temperatures arriving. Highs on Wednesday are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 60s, with plenty of rain expected throughout the day.

Things will begin to dry out Thursday, but temperatures will remain the same, according to forecast models. Highs will likely warm back into the 70s by next weekend, with sunny skies expected.