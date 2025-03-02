Chicago forecast: Cool conditions Sunday, with warmer temps this week

The Chicago area will get plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures on Sunday, but some big changes are on the way with multiple chances of rain and snow in the forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, winds will ease on Sunday but temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs in the upper-30s near the city and perhaps rising to around 40 degrees in the south suburbs.

Sunny skies will dominate the day, but that will start to change overnight and into Monday morning as clouds begin to move into the area. Winds will also shift out of the south, and temperatures will warm as a result, with highs rising into the upper-40s across the area.

Some spotty showers are possible on Monday, but the bigger chance of rain arrives on Tuesday morning, with scattered showers early in the day and more widespread rain expected on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Some parts of the Chicago area could potentially get an inch of rain or more, with highs in the 50s around the area.

Wednesday morning will once again see windy and rainy conditions, but temperatures will start to fall during the late morning and will continue to sink during the afternoon. Rain will continue to fall into the evening, but temperatures could fall below freezing, resulting in a change over to snow overnight into Thursday morning.

The system will finally make its way out of the area Thursday morning, and temperatures will warm back up toward their seasonal averages, with readings in the low-40s to wrap up the work week.

While forecast models are still being dialed in for the weekend and the following week, there is a chance of a significant warmup in the second full week in March. Temperatures could soar into the mid-60s during that time period, welcoming the start of daylight saving time with above-average readings.

In fact, the Climate Prediction Center is expressing growing confidence in above-average temperatures through the end of March, with normal readings in the city of Chicago rising into the low-50s by the end of the month.

As always, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.