Chicago Forecast: Cold, Windy Conditions Expected, Along With Snow and Rain

It’s going to be a cold and windy day across the Chicago area, with scattered rain and snow showers making for a mostly unpleasant afternoon.

According to forecast models, the rain and snow showers that have been impacting the region Sunday morning will continue for most of the day, with scattered precipitation expected across the area.

No real snow accumulations are expected from the weather system, but some untreated areas could become slick and hazardous for travel, and some grassy areas could see a light covering of snow, especially in the far western suburbs.

The other big story of the day will be the wind, which will gradually intensify as the day progresses. Gusts of up to 35-to-40 miles per hour are possible, dropping wind chills into the 20s across the region.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to reach into the upper 30s, with some locations hitting 40 degrees, but conditions will feel significantly colder due to the cloudy conditions and the wind.

As the system moves out of the area, lake-effect showers and snow showers could still potentially impact northwest Indiana. If any accumulating snow falls in the next 24 hours, it will be in areas to the south and east of Lake Michigan, with parts of LaPorte County potentially seeing heavy precipitation at times.

As Monday dawns, temperatures will remain on the chilly side, with lows in the 20s, and clouds will begin to build into the area. Those clouds will likely stick around for a few days, but after another day with highs right around the 40-degree mark, Tuesday will be significantly warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

After a second straight day of 50-degree weather Wednesday, showers are expected to develop, and temperatures will cool back down heading into the back-half of the work week. Temperatures jump up on Tuesday, rebounding into the mid-to-upper 50s. That will come with a chance of showers on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping back into the 40s by Thursday.