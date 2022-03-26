Chicago Forecast: Cold, Blustery Weekend on Tap for Coming Days

Chicago will likely feel a little more like winter this weekend with below-average temperatures, strong winds and possible snow showers.

On Saturday, some snow showers are possible in the morning before clouds move in for the rest of the day, along with high temperatures in the mid-30s and breezy conditions, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s will likely move in Saturday evening, which will likely carry overnight into Sunday.

Though more sunshine is expected on Sunday, temperature highs will likely reach the low 30s in the afternoon. In the morning, Chicagoans can expect temperatures in the 20s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To kick off the work week, Monday will likely see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. The area should warm up to the low 40s on Tuesday, though a chance of rain is expected.

By Wednesday, Chicago could again feel more like spring with temperature highs in the low 60s and possible rain showers.