Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Pleasant Temperatures on Deck for Saturday

The weekend is going to get off to a cloudy start for the Chicago area, but warmer temperatures are also on tap for Saturday, according to current forecast models.

Although the clouds will stick around through much of the day Saturday, highs will climb into the upper-30s and into the low-40s in many locations across the area. Radar forecasts seem to indicate an occasional sprinkle or two is possible, but nothing sustained is expected in the way of precipitation.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to fall to around the 30-degree mark, and although Sunday will likely dawn with cloud cover, those clouds will eventually push out of the area, paving the way for a mostly sunny conclusion to the weekend.

High temps Sunday are once again expected to reach into the low-40s in most of the area.

Late Sunday night and into Monday morning, forecast models indicate a disturbance will move through the region, bringing a mix of rain and snow that could stick around through the morning commute. Accumulations won’t amount to much, but it could still slow down travelers as it pushes its way out of the area by mid-morning Monday.

As the Christmas forecast comes into focus, the prevailing theme seems to be a much different one than the region experienced last year, when temperatures climbed into the 60s and even 70s in some locations. This year, temperatures likely won’t get out of the low-to-mid 20s, as a cold front is expected to sweep through the area on Thursday.