Chicago Forecast: Cloudy Skies Expected Near Lake, Flurries Possible Saturday Night

Clouds are expected to hang around Lake Michigan on Saturday, but other parts of the Chicago area could see sunshine ahead of a weather system that will move through the region late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

According to current forecast models, a cloudy day is likely on tap for the city of Chicago and for areas south of the city. Out to the west the sun will likely remain out for the majority of the day, although some clouds could begin to build into the area in the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will settle into the mid-30s to low-40s, with the city of Chicago seeing a high right around 40 degrees.

Clouds are expected to increase in the evening and into the overnight hours, with flurries possible in some locations late Saturday. Those flurries will become more widespread on Sunday, but no accumulating snow is expected due to low levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

After that weather system moves through the area, a dry pattern is expected to take hold, with above-average temperatures arriving by mid-week. The next chance of precipitation won’t pop up in the forecast until Friday or even Saturday, paving the way for some pleasant conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.