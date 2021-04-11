Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, Cool Conditions Expected, With Rain Possible in Afternoon

After a wet Saturday in the Chicago area, more rain is possible on Sunday before things finally dry out to start the new work week.

According to current forecast models, the area could see scattered drizzle in the morning hours, with an occasional shower or two possible. High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 50s, right around the average for mid-April.

As the afternoon goes on, the chance for more showers will increase, with the best chance for rain coming in the evening hours. A low pressure system, still churning away in eastern Missouri and western Illinois, will continue to send up occasional bands of rain, giving the area one more chance of precipitation before the low finally begins to clear in the overnight hours.

By Monday morning, most of the showers will have cleared out of the region, but the clouds will not, paving the way for a mostly cloudy start to the new work week. Temperatures will increase slightly on Monday, climbing into the low-60s in the Chicago area.

The clouds will clear by Tuesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s expected for most of the new week, according to extended forecast models.

The next chance for rain will likely come on Saturday, with a chance of showers popping up on models running through the end of the week.