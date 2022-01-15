Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, Breezy Conditions Expected After Snow Exits Area

After overnight snow accumulations of an inch or more in some locations, the Chicago area will see below-average temperatures on Saturday, but a winter storm brewing to the south will stay away from the region.

Slick spots are possible on area roadways Saturday after the overnight snow, which left accumulations of more than an inch in many locations, including 1.5 inches in La Salle.

A few more flurries are possible Saturday, especially during the morning, but conditions will remain partly-to-mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-20s for the remainder of the day.

Wind gusts of up to 20 miles per hour will help to keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day, according to forecast models.

As a winter storm continues to impact the south, bringing snow and ice to Kentucky and Tennessee while dumping rain on areas closer to the Gulf of Mexico, clouds will continue to be the only threat in the Chicago area into Sunday.

Temperatures will climb to near 30 degrees to wrap up the weekend, with the potential for a few snow showers in the evening hours.

Northwest Indiana could see some snow on Monday morning, and highs will once again climb back near their seasonal averages in the low-to-mid 30s across the region.