Chicago Forecast: Clouds, Seasonal Temperatures on Tap for Saturday

Chicago area residents can expect to see seasonal weather on Saturday afternoon, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s and partly-to-mostly cloudy skies expected.

Sunshine will occasionally peak through during the day, but clouds will hang around for most of the day before some wet weather moves into the region in the evening hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Those showers, widely scattered at first, will become more widespread as the evening moves along, according to forecast models. The rain is expected to stick around past sunrise on Sunday, and could mix with snow in some locations, especially in northern Indiana.

By the mid-to-late morning hours Sunday, the precipitation will finally begin to move out of the region, but will be followed in short order by another weather disturbance on Monday, which will bring the threat of more rain and potentially some wet snow at times in both northeastern Illinois and northern Indiana.

Temperatures will remain mostly steady throughout the start of the new work week, but could warm slightly as Thanksgiving approaches, according to current forecast models.