Chicago Forecast: Clearing Skies, Colder Temperatures Expected Sunday

After the first significant snowfall of the season, Sunday will begin cloudy and chilly across the Chicago area, but residents can expect to see some sunshine by the end of the day.

According to forecast models, clouds will linger in the area after dawn, with some slick spots still possible on area roadways as crews continue to clean up after Saturday’s snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

By early afternoon, the clouds will begin to clear, giving the area some sunshine before bitterly cold temperatures arrive overnight.

Highs Sunday are expected to reach the low-20s, with slightly cooler wind chills, according to forecast models.

Wind chills in the single digits and teens today.

Overnight, low temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits, with some outlying areas potentially seeing readings near zero degrees. Wind chills will drop to negative-10 degrees or lower in some locations, paving the way for a bitterly cold Monday morning.

Wind chills will remain in the teens Monday afternoon, with high temperatures once again topping out in the low-to-mid 20s.

After a brief warmup on Tuesday, temps are expected to fall again Wednesday, with highs once again in the 20s. A chance of snow will also arrive in the area midweek, and will stick around through Thursday, when highs will potentially drop into the teens in some locations.