Chicago Forecast: Clearing Skies, Breezy Conditions Expected Sunday

Sunday will start out on the cloudy and muggy side, but breezy, sunny conditions are expected to develop as the day goes on, making for a great conclusion to the weekend.

According to forecast models, early clouds will start to clear as the morning goes along, with highs slowly creeping upward into the upper-70s and low-80s across the area.

As the sun comes out, breezy conditions are also expected to develop, with wind gusts in excess of 20 miles per hour possible, per forecast models.

Lows Sunday will drop into the 50s, and Monday will see pleasant conditions, with highs in the upper-70s and sunny skies to start out the work week.

Highs will slowly climb throughout the week before getting back into the 90s by Thursday, with the next chance of rain arriving in the forecast late Thursday and into Friday.