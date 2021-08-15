Chicago Forecast: Clear Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday

If Chicago area residents enjoyed Saturday’s weather, with temperatures in the low-80s and sunny skies, then they’ll enjoy the weather Sunday as well, as a virtual carbon-copy of yesterday’s forecast is on tap.

Winds out of the east will keep things a bit cooler along the shores of Lake Michigan on Sunday, but most of the area will once again see temperatures in the upper-80s and low-80s, with clear and sunny skies expected throughout the day.

Monday will see highs in the same ballpark, with the chance of some lingering clouds creeping into the forecast. No precipitation is expected to kick off the work week.

Tuesday will see the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred potentially impacting the area, with some moisture coming up into the area from that system. That will present the possibility of some showers and perhaps an occasional thunderstorm, but the main difference will be that the humidity, which has remained low for the weekend, will begin to climb.

Wednesday will likely remain dry, with a chance for an occasional thunderstorm, but highs will be increasing into the mid-to-upper 80s, with more humid conditions expected as the week moves along.

A new storm system is expected to approach the area Thursday and into Friday, with high temperatures still in the mid-to-upper 80s before cooling off for next weekend.