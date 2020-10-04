Chicago Forecast: Chilly, Breezy Conditions on Tap for Sunday

After overnight showers come to an end in Illinois, breezy and chilly conditions are on tap for Sunday throughout the area.

While things will dry out and the sun will likely shine brightly in Illinois Sunday, northwest Indiana could see some lake-effect showers, with the rain potentially sticking around into the afternoon hours, according to forecast models.

Even when that rain subsides, the wind will stick around, with breezy conditions expected for much of the day. Those winds will make things feel even cooler, with high temperatures only expected to reach into the low-to-mid 50s in most locations.

As the area approaches the overnight hours, a frost advisory will go into effect in most of northern and central Illinois, along with several counties in northwest Indiana. Low temperatures are expected to plunge into the low-to-mid 30s in areas away from Lake Michigan, potentially impacting vulnerable plants, according to the National Weather Service.

After that dip in temperatures, things are expected to begin a quick improvement on Monday, with highs in the 60s in most locations. Temperatures will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temps expected to reach into the 70s as above-average warmth returns to the region.

Sunshine is also expected for several days, making for pleasant conditions after several days of below-average temperatures.