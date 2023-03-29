Chicago Forecast Calls For Snow, Winter-Like Weather to Return Ahead of Showers, Storms and 60s

As March ends and April begins, the Chicago area may soon feel more like summer as Friday's forecast calls for high temperatures reaching into the mid 60s.

But before that, things will feel more like winter -- with a few spring thunderstorms mixed in.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, a brief cold front moving into the area Wednesday is expected to bring below-average temperatures, and the chance for light snow.

Thursday is shaping up to be warmer and mostly dry with sunnier skies, but spotty showers could develop in the afternoon and into the evening.

And though Friday is predicted to be warm, showers are expected to remain, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with some thunderstorms possible.

As it stands now, here's a breakdown of the Chicago weather forecast for the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday

The NBC 5 Storm Team Wednesday morning reports light snow north of Milwaukee will soon travel south and east, hitting Illinois' northern counties beginning around 7 a.m. That system will continue to spread eastward, with spotty snow showers around 10 a.m. expected near O'Hare International Airport.

Around noon, those flurries are likely to move across portions of Northwest Indiana.

And though accumulation and totals will be minimal, the snow showers could in the form of a brief burst, creating low visibility.

The second of half of the day is expected to clear and breezy, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. While temperatures early Wednesday are expected to drop below average, they're likely to rebound in the afternoon, reaching back into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the weather for the Chicago Cubs home opener is likely to cooperate, with mostly sunny and dry conditions expected when the game begins at 1:20 p.m.

As for the temperature, forecast models indicate game-time temperature is likely to be seasonal, and in the low-to-mid 50s.

However, a slight chance of rain could move in towards the tail end of the game.

Overnight, more showers are expected to move in.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

More showers are possible through Friday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to remain mild, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with predicted highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Afternoon thunderstorms could also develop, forecast models show, with the Storm Prediction Center currently forecasting a slight chance of severe weather in most of eastern Illinois and nearly all of Indiana.

A front is going to cause temperatures to drop rapidly into Saturday, with the possibility of some mixed precipitation or even snow showers.

Things will clear by the afternoon however, with a dry weekend on tap as temperatures rise back into the 50s by Sunday.