Chicago forecast calls for dramatically warmer temps in coming days

The Chicago area is going to get a real preview of spring in the waning days of winter, with warmer temperatures in the forecast.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will be a mostly pleasant day, with temperatures in the upper-40s or even the low-50s in some locations. Partly sunny skies are also expected to kick off the weekend.

Winds could be slightly gusty at times, with some gusts clocking in at 25 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

On Sunday the clocks will spring forward, and with sunset occurring just before 7 p.m. it’s going to feel and look a lot like spring in the area. High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-50s and could rise into the low-60s in the south suburbs, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Monday, rising into the mid-to-upper 60s across the city and suburbs, according to forecast models.

A dry cold front is expected to swing through the area on Tuesday, shifting winds off Lake Michigan and potentially setting up quite a temperature disparity between the city and suburbs. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, but once the winds shift the temperature in the city could cool significantly, though parts of the southern and western suburbs could see temps remain in that mid-to-upper 50s range.

After another day in the mid-50s on Wednesday, temperatures will once again climb into Thursday, with readings in the low-to-mid 60s and a chance for a passing shower. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs approaching 70 degrees in the city and likely eclipsing that mark further south.

Another chance of rain will enter the forecast on Saturday, with highs once again in the low-to-mid 60s, and significantly cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday, with readings only in the low-40s, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC Chicago Storm Team for all the latest updates, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts and live radar.