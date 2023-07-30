Chicago forecast calls for comfortable temps, lower humidity Sunday

After several days of muggy and hot weather, the Chicago area is seeing a reversal of fortune, and that will continue Sunday according to forecast models.

Those forecasts are calling for a comfortable day, with plenty of sunshine, cooler temperatures and humidity that will be dropping throughout the day.

High temperatures will likely settle around 80 degrees on Sunday, with slightly-cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan.

The good news is that the pattern should remain in place for several days, with high temperatures slowly increasing and humidity largely staying low as the new work week begins.

The next real chance for rain enters the forecast late Wednesday or into Thursday, as humidity will begin to creep back up as a cold front approaches the area.

Fortunately, those conditions won’t last long, as the cold front will cause temperatures to dip back into the low-80s heading into the following weekend, according to officials.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.