Chicago Forecast Calls for Cloudy Skies, Cooler Temps and Occasional Showers

Cool temperatures, cloudy skies and occasional rain are all in the forecast for the Chicago area Sunday, setting the stage for an interesting weather week thanks to fluctuating temperatures.

Before that gets underway, Mother’s Day will start out on the cloudy side, with some scattered showers possible across the area, according to forecast models.

In fact, that’s pretty much going to be the story throughout the day, with cool winds out of the northeast occasionally gusting to 20 miles per hour. That, coupled with the gray and dreary conditions, will conspire to keep temperatures below their seasonal average, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s across most of the area.

Those clouds and showers will decrease and eventually leave the area overnight, paving the way for a nice rebound in temperatures for Monday. Under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper-60s to low-70s across the area to start the work week, with cooler readings along Lake Michigan.

Tuesday could see some spotty morning showers, but conditions will largely be pleasant, with highs rising into the mid-to-upper 70s for a nice dose of work week sunshine.

Readings will take a bit of a dip on Wednesday thanks to a dry cold front, but highs in the 60s across the area won’t take too much away from the sunny conditions.

Thursday will see temperatures rise into the 70s again, but as we hinted at earlier, it will be a short-lived rise, as another cold front will drop readings into the 60s for Friday. This front could bring a few showers to the area, but no substantial rain accumulations are in the forecast at this time.

Finally by Saturday temperatures will swing upward again, with readings in the 70s and partly-to-mostly sunny skies for those looking to get a jump on Memorial Day planning and outdoor activities.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team throughout the week for the latest developments, and download the NBC Chicago app for the forecasts and live radar.