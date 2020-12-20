Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Big Changes on the Way After Partly Cloudy Sunday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sunday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy throughout the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way as the holidays approach.

According to current forecast models, early morning clouds will likely hang around during the day, with some peeks of sunshine in the area during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

High temperatures are expected to reach similar levels to Saturday, bumping into the high-30s and low-40s.

Sunday evening, the clouds are expected to build back in, and eventually precipitation is likely to fall. At this point, it’s unclear what kind of precipitation that will be, as the low temperature Sunday night is expected to drop to right around the freezing mark, so snow, rain or mixed precipitation are all possible.

According to forecast models, that precipitation will likely stick around through the start of the Monday morning rush hour, making travel trickier than usual, so forecasters are advising residents to use extra caution when driving to work.

After the rain and snow move out, temperatures will warm into the low-40s on Monday and Tuesday, then Wednesday could see highs of near 50 degrees. The warm-up will not last however, as a cold front, accompanied by more rain and snow) will sweep through the area, leading to bitterly cold temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Chicago Forecast
