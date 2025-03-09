Chicago forecast: Area to get a taste of spring in coming days

The start of spring is just under two weeks away, but the Chicago area is about to get a big taste of what’s to come thanks to rising temperatures.

Things started out on the cool side Sunday around the area, with readings around the freezing mark after the sun finally rose on the first day of daylight saving time, but temperatures are going to warm up quite a bit by the end of the day.

According to forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team, those readings will top out near 60 degrees today, and while there will be some gusty winds out of the southwest at 20-to-25 miles per hour, it will largely be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine.

Monday will see more of the same and will see even warmer temperatures, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s across the area under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be a bit different, as a dry cold front is going to slide through the area in the morning, dropping temperatures just a bit. Things will be quite a bit cooler near the shores of Lake Michigan, and the rest of the area will see highs in the low-50s.

Things will start to warm back up in parts of the area Wednesday, though winds off the lake will help keep things cooler in the city of Chicago and lakeside suburban communities.

By Thursday temperatures are really going to rebound, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s in Chicago and potentially warmer in the western and southern suburbs, with some areas perhaps threatening the 70-degree mark.

Temperatures will be their warmest on Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s, according to forecast models.

Winds are expected to kick up Friday and into Saturday, and the latter day will see the chance of rain emerge in the forecast as a front arrives to cool things off significantly. On the backside of that front, temperatures are expected to drop back into the low-40s, though they’re expected to warm back up a bit heading into the new work week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecasts, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts and live radar to help plan your spring activities.