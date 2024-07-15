Following an evening of tornado and thunderstorm warnings, more chances for strong-to-severe storms and extreme heat and humidity were in Chicago's Monday forecast, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

"The storms could certainly pack a punch, just like we saw last night," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Sunday evening's storms left downed trees and power lines for some, and multiple areas remained without power Monday morning. According to ComEd's outage map, more than 15,000 were without power as of 7 a.m.

In Chicago, a downed tree was blocking a lane on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Jackson Boulevard.

More chances for strong-to-severe weather

While Monday's daytime hours were expected to be dry, another round of strong-to-severe storms could move in from the west beginning around 5 p.m., Roman said, with a small chance of an isolated storm in the area around 3 or 4 p.m.

According to Roman, the storms were likely to begin in the far western part of the state. By around 8 or 9 p.m., those storms were expected to move into the Chicago area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight with additional storms possible tomorrow, mainly south of I-80. After another toasty one today, conditions become much more comfortable closer to midweek. pic.twitter.com/IK8MjIAldd — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

According to a National Weather Service alert, the greatest threat Monday's storms carry are damaging winds. However, large hail and the chance for tornadoes were also possible, the alert said.

Additionally, "torrential" downpours may cause flash flooding," the alert said.

Storms were expected to move into Northwest Indiana by around 10 p.m., Roman said, with storms expected to end around 1 p.m.

Heat advisory goes into effect

Monday will also see a hot day Roman said, with high temperatures in the 90s, with even higher heat indices.

"Most locations in the low-to-mid 90s," Roman said. "That's tolerable. What's not tolerable is the extreme humidity," Roman said.

According to Roman dewpoints Monday were expected to be between 70 and 75 degrees. Those high humidity levels would result in "feels-like" temperatures of between 100 and 110 degrees, with areas to the west and southeast of Chicago expected to see the highest heat indices.

Dangerous heat and humidity will build across the region today, with afternoon heat indices in the 100-110° range. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of northern and central Illinois where conditions are expected to be the hottest. pic.twitter.com/bbCaab3I9w — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

Chicago to open cooling centers Monday, feels-like temps near 110 degrees possible

Beginning at 8 a.m., a heat advisory will go into effect for DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Northern Will and Kankakee Counties, the NWS said in an alert.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the alert said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

According to the NWS, the advisory was scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Monday.

A full forecast for the Chicago area this week can be found here.