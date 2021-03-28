Chicago Forecast: Afternoon Sun, Windy Conditions Expected Sunday

The Chicago-area saw temperatures climb well into the 60s on Saturday, but the region will see much cooler temperatures and windy conditions on Sunday.

According to current forecast models, the cloud cover spread over the area Sunday morning will eventually break up, paving the way for sunny conditions in the afternoon. While windy conditions will still persist as the sun comes out, warmer temperatures are not in the forecast for the end of the weekend, with highs only expected to reach the mid-40s to low-50s areawide.

There is also an increased threat of wildfires on Sunday and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Dry conditions and wind gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour are expected on both days, posing a threat of conflagrations.

Fortunately for warm weather lovers, Sunday will merely be a bump in the road. Highs are expected to soar back into the low-to-mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday, although breezy conditions are still possible both days.

A cold front is expected to move through the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with cooler temperatures behind it. Highs will likely only reach the low-to-mid 40s, slightly below Chicago’s seasonal average, as the region heads into April, but highs are expected to climb back into the 60s by the weekend.