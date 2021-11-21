Chicago Forecast: After Sunny Afternoon, Winds Set to Pick Up as Temps Plummet Overnight

Sunday will begin dreary and potentially rainy across much of the Chicago area, and while things will improve for the afternoon, another snap of cold air is waiting in the wings for the start of the work week.

The day will start off with cloudy conditions, with scattered showers possible throughout the area. That precipitation will begin to clear out as the day goes on, with sunny skies arriving for the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be quite mild, reaching into the low-50s.

Unfortunately, those conditions will come at a price, as the wind will begin to pick up during the afternoon hours. By the evening and into the overnight hours, gusts could reach upwards of 30 miles per hour, chilling the air and dropping wind chills considerably overnight.

Those wind gusts are expected to push wind chills into the low-to-mid teens, according to forecast models.

The area likely won’t see much in the way of relief from the cold on Monday, with winds remaining gusty and temperatures remaining low, only rising into the low-to-mid 30s. Wind chills will likely settle somewhere in the 20s, giving the Chicago area one of its coldest days of the season so far.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the winds calm and temperatures increase, with highs expected to reach back into the 50s by the middle of the week. The warm weather will be short-lived, however, with afternoon and evening showers rolling into the region late Wednesday.

Those showers could stick around for Thanksgiving, potentially mixing with a few snowflakes. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach into the low-to-mid 40s.